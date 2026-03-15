Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB) Short Interest Up 53.6% in February

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,124 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the February 12th total of 1,383 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkage Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linkage Global presently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Report on LGCB
Linkage Global Price Performance
Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.
Linkage Global Company Profile
Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
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