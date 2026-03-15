Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCB) Short Interest Up 53.6% in February

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Linkage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:LGCBGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,124 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the February 12th total of 1,383 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,206 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Linkage Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linkage Global presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LGCB

Linkage Global Price Performance

Shares of LGCB remained flat at $1.55 during trading on Friday. 26,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,824. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average is $1.86. Linkage Global has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Linkage Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linkage Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cross-border e-commerce integrated services provider in Japan, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. It provides cross-border product sales; digital marketing services; and e-commerce operation training and software support services. Linkage Global Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

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