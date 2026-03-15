iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Short Interest Update

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 174,446 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the February 12th total of 235,482 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,827 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,827 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $144.89. 358,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,469. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $154.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.46 and a 200-day moving average of $143.06.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

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