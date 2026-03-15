Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,915,686 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 12th total of 2,630,331 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 698,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 698,121 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,075.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $870.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,006.91.

Insider Activity

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total transaction of $743,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,659.86. The trade was a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.08, for a total transaction of $2,146,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,216.56. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock worth $14,494,840. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,398,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,706,000 after purchasing an additional 107,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,249,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,971,512,000 after buying an additional 220,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Equinix by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,094,000 after buying an additional 588,967 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,609,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,978,000 after buying an additional 493,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,567,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,731,000 after acquiring an additional 25,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX traded down $1.57 on Friday, reaching $969.90. 512,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,394. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Equinix has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $992.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $871.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $813.66.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $5.16 per share. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s payout ratio is 150.11%.

Equinix Company Profile

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Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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