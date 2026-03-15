Short Interest in Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) Decreases By 30.5%

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,366,174 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the February 12th total of 4,840,764 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,823,720 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,823,720 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Apartment Investment and Management Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,345,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,049. The firm has a market cap of $604.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.13. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $8.89.

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Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $2.19. The company had revenue of $34.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 316.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIV. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 311,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth $1,424,000. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

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About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), commonly known as Aimco, is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and operation of multifamily residential communities in the United States. The company acquires, develops and manages apartment properties that offer a range of living environments—from urban high-rise buildings to garden-style communities. Aimco’s core business includes leasing apartments, providing on-site services and amenities, and overseeing property maintenance to drive occupancy and resident satisfaction.

Founded in 1994 as part of GMAC Residential, Aimco became a publicly traded REIT with headquarters in Denver, Colorado.

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