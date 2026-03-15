Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,423 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the February 12th total of 4,822 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,868 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NUGO traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,130. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $41.85.

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Further Reading

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model. NUGO was launched on Sep 27, 2021 and is managed by Nuveen.

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