iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Short Interest Down 25.1% in February

iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 546,800 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the February 12th total of 729,810 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 963,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 963,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

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iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.24. 6,085,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,556,099. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $117.55 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

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