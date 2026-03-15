Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Decreases By 52.9%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 16,864 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the February 12th total of 35,777 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 35,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 35,420 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.44. 24,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,377. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Get Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund alerts:

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 14,591 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $177,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,604,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,507,959.68. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 76,347 shares of company stock valued at $923,828 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 166,043 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 390,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 115,441 shares during the period. Evolve Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $811,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 932,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 43,839 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN: ECF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of common stocks of U.S. companies that pay dividends and exhibit long-term growth potential. To complement its equity holdings, the fund may also invest in preferred stocks, convertible securities and other income-oriented instruments.

ECF’s investment strategy emphasizes a disciplined, research-driven approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.