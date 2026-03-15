Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Drops By 25.4%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 137,813 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 12th total of 184,671 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 501,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. 350,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,514. The stock has a market cap of $390.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $15.06.
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
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