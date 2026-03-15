Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Drops By 25.4%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 137,813 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 12th total of 184,671 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 501,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.49. 350,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,514. The stock has a market cap of $390.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

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Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.148 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 745,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,088,000 after buying an additional 96,423 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

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The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

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