Coastal Compass 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ROPE) Short Interest Update

Coastal Compass 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:ROPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,455 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the February 12th total of 3,476 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,522 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Coastal Compass 100 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ROPE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606. Coastal Compass 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.

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Coastal Compass 100 ETF Company Profile

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Further Reading

The Coastal Compass 100 ETF (ROPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of high quality, dividend-paying equity securities while aiming to provide downside protection using cash. It selects 25-50 large-cap stocks and employs a trend-following approach. ROPE was launched on Dec 17, 2024 and is issued by Coastal.

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