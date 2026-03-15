Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 33,848 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the February 12th total of 68,051 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,002 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGD. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter worth $129,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

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Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AGD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 58,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,850. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $13.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.11.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE: AGD) is a closed-end investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income along with the potential for capital appreciation. Managed by abrdn Investment Management Limited, the fund employs an active, research-driven approach to build a diversified portfolio of equity securities issued by companies around the world that demonstrate sustainable dividend payment histories.

The fund’s investment strategy combines top-down macroeconomic insights with bottom-up company analysis.

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