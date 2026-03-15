First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 53,047 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 12th total of 72,198 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,765 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXZ. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period.

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First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FXZ stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.00. 37,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $80.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.88 and a 200-day moving average of $66.61.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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