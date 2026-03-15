Short Interest in Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Drops By 27.1%

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 633,900 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the February 12th total of 869,269 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,947 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 320,947 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,396 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $994,386.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,375.38. The trade was a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 45.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NIC shares. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIC

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $149.52. 157,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,012. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.77. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52 week low of $97.90 and a 52 week high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.53.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $103.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.67 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is 13.06%.

About Nicolet Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company’s branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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