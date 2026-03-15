Short Interest in Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Drops By 33.3%

Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 65,773 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 12th total of 98,684 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,224 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of DAX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.36. 56,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,550. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. Global X DAX Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.28 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02.

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Global X DAX Germany ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 37.0%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X DAX Germany ETF

Global X DAX Germany ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 83.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 707.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 668.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

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The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

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