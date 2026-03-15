Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2026

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,414 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the February 12th total of 19,350 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,383 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,383 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Price Performance

AAA stock remained flat at $25.00 during trading on Friday. 22,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,663. Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $25.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.0942 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

Alternative Access First Priority CLO Bond ETF Company Profile

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The AXS First Priority CLO Bond ETF (AAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide income by actively selecting USD-denominated, investment-grade collateralized loan obligations, or CLO bonds, of any maturity. AAA was launched on Sep 9, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

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