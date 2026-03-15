Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,481 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 12th total of 10,529 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 29,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 29,201 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $156,000.

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Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $23.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

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