Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as low as C$1.27. Freegold Ventures shares last traded at C$1.29, with a volume of 832,298 shares.

Freegold Ventures Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$736.99 million, a PE ratio of -359.77 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Freegold Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freegold Ventures Ltd is an exploration stage company. It is engaged in the process of acquiring, exploring and developing precious and base metal properties. The company’s projects include Golden Summit and the Shorty Creek in Alaska.

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