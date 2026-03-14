Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.45 Billion Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,803,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,825 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,445,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 98.1% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.4%

GE opened at $299.25 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.02 and a 200-day moving average of $305.32. The stock has a market cap of $313.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.27 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In related news, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. This trade represents a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 37,398 shares of company stock worth $11,455,491 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on GE

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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