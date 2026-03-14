Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) Plans $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Extra Space Storage has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 135.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.7%.

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Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.81. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $121.03 and a 52-week high of $155.19.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $857.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.92 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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