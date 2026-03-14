Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $340,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.8%
Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $282.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $234.60 and a one year high of $606.36.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $411.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group
UnitedHealth Group News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sen. Markwayne Mullin disclosed a purchase of $50k–$100k in UNH shares, a small institutional/insider-like buy that can be read as a signal of confidence and may attract retail/institutional attention. Trump Ally, New DHS Leader Nominee Markwayne Mullin Makes New Stock Trades: Here’s What He Bought And Sold
- Positive Sentiment: Short-term price resilience: coverage noted UNH advancing while broader markets declined recently, a sign of relative strength that can draw momentum buyers. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
- Neutral Sentiment: High investor attention: Zacks and Yahoo pieces highlight UNH as a heavily searched/watched stock; increased attention can boost liquidity and volatility but is not a directional catalyst by itself. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor materials: a Barclays healthcare conference transcript was published; investors will parse management commentary for membership trends, margin drivers, and capital allocation but no surprise datapoint was flagged in headlines. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Presents at Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage and model updates continue to circulate (stock-forecast pieces), which keep expectations and target-price dispersion visible to the market but provide mixed near-term directional pressure. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) Stock Forecasts
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation/sector pressure concerns: commentary noting a ~39% 12‑month share decline and questioning whether current price reflects value could pressure sentiment and keep selling pressure if investors worry about sector headwinds or earnings risk. Is UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Pricing Reflect Sector Pressures After A 39% Share Price Decline
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
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