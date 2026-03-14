The Walt Disney Company $DIS is Tremblant Capital Group’s 6th Largest Position

Tremblant Capital Group lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,966 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,208 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 4.4% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $42,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.80.

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

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The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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