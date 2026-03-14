Geopark (NYSE:GPRK) and Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Critical Review

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) and Geopark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Resources and Geopark”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $2.22 billion 2.76 $395.61 million $1.41 14.76 Geopark $660.80 million 0.68 $96.38 million $0.65 13.52

Risk and Volatility

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Geopark. Geopark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Comstock Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Geopark has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Geopark shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Geopark shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Geopark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 17.80% 6.30% 2.39% Geopark 6.45% 33.42% 6.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Comstock Resources and Geopark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 3 6 1 0 1.80 Geopark 0 2 2 0 2.50

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.89%. Geopark has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.90%. Given Geopark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Geopark is more favorable than Comstock Resources.

About Comstock Resources

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Comstock Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Comstock Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Arkoma Drilling, L.P.

About Geopark

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GeoPark Limited operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company was formerly known as GeoPark Holdings Limited and changed its name to GeoPark Limited in July 2013. GeoPark Limited was founded in 2002 and is based in Bogotá, Colombia.

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