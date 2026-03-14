RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1306 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.85. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,285,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,244,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $4,428,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 153,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 75,570 shares during the period.

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the fund employs an unconstrained, actively managed approach to investing across a broad array of convertible and derivative securities.

The fund’s primary investments include convertible bonds, convertible preferred stocks, synthetic convertible instruments (such as caps, floors and spreads), and related derivative instruments.

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