Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

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Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile

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Further Reading

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities which include municipal bonds, municipal notes, municipal commercial paper, and lease obligations.

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