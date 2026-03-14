Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invvlu Mu Incm (NYSE:IIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
Invvlu Mu Incm Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. Invvlu Mu Incm has a 12 month low of $10.96 and a 12 month high of $13.17.
Invvlu Mu Incm Company Profile
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