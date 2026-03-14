Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 5,595 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 7.4% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,238 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 49,299 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,534,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $286,330,000 after acquiring an additional 42,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,710,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, CICC Research raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $240.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.21.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,352,503.20. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 222,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $40,087,825.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,621,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,157,187.01. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,267,780 shares of company stock worth $229,929,215 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $180.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.35 and a 200-day moving average of $184.07. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The company had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.82%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.