M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $7.42 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $451,642,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 172.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Report on AMZN
Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AWS partners with Cerebras to speed AI inference, which could improve Bedrock performance, lower customer costs and help AWS compete vs. Nvidia — a potential long‑term revenue/margin positive for Amazon’s cloud business. Cerebras Systems, Amazon strike deal to offer Cerebras AI chips on Amazon’s cloud
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon splits out a paid “Ultra” Prime Video tier and hikes the ad‑free price — a direct, near‑term revenue boost from higher subscription ARPU that supports monetization of Prime streaming. Amazon to hike price of ad-free Prime Video tier by $2 a month
- Positive Sentiment: Luxembourg court vacated a record €746M privacy fine and ordered a reassessment, removing a large regulatory overhang for Amazon in Europe. Win for Amazon as Luxembourg court scraps record $854 million privacy fine
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: analysts have reiterated buys and some raised price targets (e.g., Wolfe/Evercore), which can support the stock amid the pullback narrative. Amazon Is Rising While the Market Falls—Here’s Why
- Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is reportedly moving Prime Day earlier to late June — timing and promotional cadence can affect quarterly sales mix but is not a clear positive/negative until details and vendor economics are known. Amazon plans to move Prime Day event to June from July, Bloomberg News reports
- Negative Sentiment: Amazon closed a massive multi‑tranche corporate debt offering to fund its AI/capex push — strong demand (reported ~4:1 bids) eases short‑term funding risk but the large debt target and $200B+ capex plan keep investor concerns about near‑term returns and balance‑sheet risk elevated. Amazon Completes Massive Multi-Tranche Corporate Debt Offering
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/tax risk persists: Milan prosecutors have sought trial for Amazon’s European unit and four execs over alleged €1.2B tax evasion — an ongoing legal exposure that could concern investors. Exclusive: Italian prosecutors seek trial for Amazon, four execs over alleged $1.4 bln tax evasion
Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $207.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average is $226.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
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