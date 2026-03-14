M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $7.42 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 33,769 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,000. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $451,642,000. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 172.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $207.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average is $226.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.