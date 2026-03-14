Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,417,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $990.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $971.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $898.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $900.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $927.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $919.29.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $936.89, for a total value of $1,023,083.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 11,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $941.57, for a total value of $10,943,868.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,627,546.94. This represents a 28.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,283 shares of company stock worth $112,016,033. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of GS stock opened at $781.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $910.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.38 and a 1-year high of $984.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $13.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.52 by $2.03. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

See Also

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