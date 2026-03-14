OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (OCCIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.
OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock Trading Down 0.1%
Shares of OCCIM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968. OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.
The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, unsecured loans, high-yield bonds and other corporate debt obligations.
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