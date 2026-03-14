OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (OCCIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock (NASDAQ:OCCIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1641 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OCCIM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.75. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968. OFS Credit Company, Inc. – 7.875% Series F Term Preferred Stock has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

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OFS Credit Company, Inc is a closed-end management investment company organized as a Maryland corporation in November 2014 and externally managed by OFS Capital Management, LLC. The firm is structured to provide investors with access to private credit markets by investing primarily in debt instruments of middle-market companies based in the United States.

The company’s investment strategy focuses on senior secured first-lien and second-lien loans, unsecured loans, high-yield bonds and other corporate debt obligations.

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