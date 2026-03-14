Ossiam Acquires 12,308 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,569,260,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $388,436,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,335,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,115,025,000 after purchasing an additional 670,302 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,539 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $868,212,000 after purchasing an additional 567,483 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $472.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $512.40. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $603.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.68 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,189.40. This represents a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,407 shares of company stock worth $17,534,067 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Intuitive Surgical News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More.

FDA clearance expands da Vinci 5 into cardiac surgery, opening a much larger long-term TAM (management cites a jump from ~17k to ~160k addressable procedures in cleared markets) — a multi-year growth driver for procedure volume and consumables. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More.

Completed acquisition of Southern Europe distributor businesses (Italy, Spain, Portugal) shifts da Vinci and Ion sales to direct operations — should improve control of regional sales/service and capture margin/recurring revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More.

Sell-side momentum: Citigroup upgraded ISRG to Buy and several analysts maintain bullish price targets, supporting upside thesis and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More.

Recent Q4 results beat consensus (strong revenue and EPS growth), reinforcing recurring-consumables revenue and the upgrade cycle for da Vinci systems. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More.

Analyst consensus shows meaningful upside (Zacks highlights ~29.7% average target upside), but that depends on execution and multiple expansion remaining intact. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More.

Long-form bullish pieces reiterate a multi-year growth story from da Vinci 5, Ion and software/services but don’t change near-term valuation concerns. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More.

Cybersecurity incident (phishing-linked breach affecting internal systems) is the immediate catalyst for the share decline — investors will watch for customer impact, data exposure, and remediation costs. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling (recent EVP share sales) and management guidance calling for a deceleration in worldwide da Vinci procedure growth in 2026 could pressure near-term sentiment and valuation. Read More. • Read More.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

See Also

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