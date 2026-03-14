Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Up 101.1% in February

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 68,387 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the February 12th total of 33,999 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance
QVAL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 22,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,101. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $465.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.
Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF
The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.
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