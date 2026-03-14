Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Up 101.1% in February

Posted by on Mar 14th, 2026

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVALGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 68,387 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the February 12th total of 33,999 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance

QVAL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 22,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,101. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $465.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 263,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period.

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

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