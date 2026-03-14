Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL) Short Interest Up 101.1% in February

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (NASDAQ:QVAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 68,387 shares, a growth of 101.1% from the February 12th total of 33,999 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 26,546 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Price Performance

QVAL traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.78. 22,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,101. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $54.12. The company has a market cap of $465.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.88.

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Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

About Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 25,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 263,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (QVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US value stocks, screened for forensic accounting and earnings quality. QVAL was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

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