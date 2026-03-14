JOY (TSE:JOY) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

JOY Co., Ltd. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.93 and last traded at C$4.90, with a volume of 383649 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.42.

JOY Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$342.25 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

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JOY (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. JOY had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of C$41.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that JOY Co., Ltd. will post 0.2601215 EPS for the current year.

About JOY

Journey Energy Inc is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Alberta province. The company’s principal revenue source is from petroleum and natural gas sales which include the sale of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids, of which it derives key revenue from the sale of crude oil.

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