ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALPS Active REIT ETF (NASDAQ:REIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,974 shares, an increase of 102.3% from the February 12th total of 1,964 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,882 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Active REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS Active REIT ETF by 96.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 8,196 shares during the period.

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ALPS Active REIT ETF Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:REIT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,689. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 million, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99. ALPS Active REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $23.40 and a 12-month high of $29.38.

About ALPS Active REIT ETF

The ALPS Active REIT ETF (REIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to publicly traded equity securities of US REITs. REIT was launched on Feb 25, 2021 and is issued by SS&C.

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