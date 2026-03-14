Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.21 and last traded at $41.2020, with a volume of 20207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Village Super Market in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Village Super Market Stock Up 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $624.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.08.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $640.96 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new stake in Village Super Market in the third quarter worth about $2,178,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 338,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 15.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the second quarter worth about $666,000. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc is a publicly traded supermarket operator headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey. The company operates a network of ShopRite-branded grocery stores under a membership agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., one of the largest retailer-owned cooperatives in the United States. Through its ShopRite banner, Village Super Market serves communities across northern and central New Jersey, offering a full range of grocery products from fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items to dairy, deli and health and beauty merchandise.

The company’s supermarkets feature an array of in-store services designed to meet diverse customer needs.

Further Reading

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