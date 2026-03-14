Short Interest in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG) Expands By 108.5%

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,395 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 12th total of 2,587 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MYCG remained flat at $24.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $27.31.
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.
Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF
SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.
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