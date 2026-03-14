Short Interest in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG) Expands By 108.5%

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 5,395 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the February 12th total of 2,587 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,924 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYCG remained flat at $24.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. 390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,516. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $27.31.

Get SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0882 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

Institutional Trading of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF

SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 107.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 25,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $281,000.

(Get Free Report)

The SPDR SSgA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCG was launched on Sep 23, 2024 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSGA My2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.