Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on March 23rd

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of DHY remained flat at $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 521,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,852. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.03. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $2.16.

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About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

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The Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide investors with high current income by primarily investing in below-investment-grade, U.S. dollar-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund offers exposure to a broad array of high-yield bonds issued by companies across various sectors, including industrials, communications, and financial services. It is structured to trade on the NYSE American exchange, enabling investors to gain intraday access to a diversified high-yield portfolio.

In managing its portfolio, the fund adheres to a disciplined credit research process that evaluates issuers’ fundamentals, cash flow profiles, and relative valuations.

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