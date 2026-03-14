Royal Bank Of Canada Lowers Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK) Price Target to $14.00

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 43.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on Netskope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netskope in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Netskope from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Netskope from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Netskope from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netskope currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

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Netskope Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTSK opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Netskope has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -97.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.33 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

Insider Activity at Netskope

In related news, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $63,691.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 49,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $855,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,019.88. This represents a 54.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,049,721 shares of company stock valued at $18,020,279 over the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netskope

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netskope in the third quarter worth $1,506,261,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netskope during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,006,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Netskope in the 4th quarter worth $60,882,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Netskope during the 3rd quarter worth $72,463,000.

Key Headlines Impacting Netskope

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue growth — Netskope reported a slight EPS beat and revenue up ~32% year‑over‑year; management set a fiscal‑2027 revenue target of $870M–$876M and emphasized its AI‑native platform as a growth driver. This supports the company’s long‑term TAM story. Earnings Transcript Revenue Target Article

Q4 beat and revenue growth — Netskope reported a slight EPS beat and revenue up ~32% year‑over‑year; management set a fiscal‑2027 revenue target of $870M–$876M and emphasized its AI‑native platform as a growth driver. This supports the company’s long‑term TAM story. Neutral Sentiment: New product: Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security” positioning the company as an AI‑security platform — a potential multi‑year revenue tailwind, but market reaction has been mixed as investors parse near‑term financials. Product Launch

New product: Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security” positioning the company as an AI‑security platform — a potential multi‑year revenue tailwind, but market reaction has been mixed as investors parse near‑term financials. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY‑2027 guidance and wide EPS range — Management issued guidance with a wide FY EPS range and Q1 EPS that indicate near‑term margin/visibility pressure; the market interpreted that as a downgrade to near‑term profitability expectations, triggering the sharp post‑earnings selloff. Guidance Coverage

Cautious FY‑2027 guidance and wide EPS range — Management issued guidance with a wide FY EPS range and Q1 EPS that indicate near‑term margin/visibility pressure; the market interpreted that as a downgrade to near‑term profitability expectations, triggering the sharp post‑earnings selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cuts — Multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: Deutsche Bank to $16, RBC to $14, BMO to $14, others lowered various PTs) even where ratings were maintained; this consensus of lower targets increases short‑term selling pressure. Deutsche Bank Note

Analyst price‑target cuts — Multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: Deutsche Bank to $16, RBC to $14, BMO to $14, others lowered various PTs) even where ratings were maintained; this consensus of lower targets increases short‑term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Lockup expiry and analyst skepticism — Reports note a lockup expiration and some analysts calling Q4 softer than expected, which can add share supply and sentiment headwinds in the near term. Lockup/Analyst Coverage

Lockup expiry and analyst skepticism — Reports note a lockup expiration and some analysts calling Q4 softer than expected, which can add share supply and sentiment headwinds in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation — A law firm announced an inquiry into potential securities claims involving Netskope executives; this raises legal/dispersion risk and can weigh on sentiment until resolved. Investigation Notice

About Netskope

(Get Free Report)

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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