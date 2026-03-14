Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 229,545 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,209 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 229,545 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $23,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 9,616 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of FCX stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.40 to $64.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.50 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

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Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $4,839,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 219,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,141,558.12. This trade represents a 25.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard C. Adkerson sold 152,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $9,888,864.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 3,356,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,975,679.35. This represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 565,145 shares of company stock valued at $35,839,918 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

See Also

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