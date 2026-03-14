Slotnik Capital LLC Takes Position in STAAR Surgical Company $STAA

Slotnik Capital LLC acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 635,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,000. STAAR Surgical comprises approximately 5.3% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Slotnik Capital LLC owned 1.28% of STAAR Surgical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 691.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 375.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 9,928.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on STAAR Surgical from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, January 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 316,017 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.61 per share, with a total value of $5,881,076.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,123,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,064,699.62. The trade was a 2.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,104,351 shares of company stock valued at $21,690,426 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $18.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.71. The company has a market cap of $932.77 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.05. STAAR Surgical Company has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $30.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.54 million. STAAR Surgical had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 33.60%.STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that STAAR Surgical Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision and surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors, as well as products are primarily used by ophthalmologists.

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