Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Acquires 4,935 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,599,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,686,000 after buying an additional 293,773 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,113.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after buying an additional 229,875 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15,747.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 140,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after acquiring an additional 139,367 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 659,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,901,000 after acquiring an additional 100,549 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,794,000 after acquiring an additional 82,884 shares in the last quarter.

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Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $127.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.18. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $134.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

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