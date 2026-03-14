Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $6.33 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 74.9% during the second quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,486,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,669,000 after purchasing an additional 198,979 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.4%

CHTR stock opened at $218.19 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.38 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.65 and its 200 day moving average is $228.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $10.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Charter Communications’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter’s service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company’s consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.