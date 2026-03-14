Turtle Beach’s (TBCH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:TBCH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Turtle Beach in a report on Monday, December 29th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on Turtle Beach from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Turtle Beach in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Turtle Beach from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Turtle Beach from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

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Turtle Beach Stock Down 0.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turtle Beach

NASDAQ:TBCH opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Turtle Beach has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Windward Management LP acquired a new stake in Turtle Beach in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,073,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Turtle Beach in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,930,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turtle Beach by 328.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 457,125 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth approximately $6,256,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turtle Beach during the second quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Key Turtle Beach News

Here are the key news stories impacting Turtle Beach this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating and set a $18 price target (reduced from $20), implying meaningful upside from current levels which supports analyst confidence in the company’s medium‑term thesis. Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform

Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “Outperform” rating and set a $18 price target (reduced from $20), implying meaningful upside from current levels which supports analyst confidence in the company’s medium‑term thesis. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted product launches and potential demand tailwinds from major game releases (notably GTA 6) as growth drivers for 2026, which could help revenue recovery if execution and timing align. SA: Revenue Targets & Drivers

Management highlighted product launches and potential demand tailwinds from major game releases (notably GTA 6) as growth drivers for 2026, which could help revenue recovery if execution and timing align. Positive Sentiment: Company reported improved gross margins (40.1% Q4; 37.3% FY) and positive net income / adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year, indicating operational leverage and margin progress even as top‑line declined. GlobeNewswire: Q4 & FY2025 Results

Company reported improved gross margins (40.1% Q4; 37.3% FY) and positive net income / adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year, indicating operational leverage and margin progress even as top‑line declined. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call and full transcripts were published; they provide management commentary on sales headwinds, inventory and product cadence — useful for digging into the timing of new launches and margin assumptions. Yahoo: Q4 2025 Transcript

Earnings call and full transcripts were published; they provide management commentary on sales headwinds, inventory and product cadence — useful for digging into the timing of new launches and margin assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Turtle Beach missed Q4 estimates: EPS came in at $0.87 vs. ~$1.12 consensus and revenue was $118.8M (vs. ~ $147M expected), with revenue down ~19% YoY — a clear near‑term weakness that pressured the stock. Zacks: Misses Q4 Estimates

Turtle Beach missed Q4 estimates: EPS came in at $0.87 vs. ~$1.12 consensus and revenue was $118.8M (vs. ~ $147M expected), with revenue down ~19% YoY — a clear near‑term weakness that pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: FY2026 revenue guidance of $335M–$355M was below street consensus (~$374.7M), raising concerns about the pace of recovery and prompting short‑term re‑rating risk. SA: Guidance vs Consensus

FY2026 revenue guidance of $335M–$355M was below street consensus (~$374.7M), raising concerns about the pace of recovery and prompting short‑term re‑rating risk. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage and third‑party summaries noted a sharp share decline after the earnings release and some analysts (e.g., B. Riley commentary) remain cautious, which can amplify near‑term volatility. Seeking Alpha & Other Coverage

About Turtle Beach

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Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ:TBCH) is a global developer, manufacturer and distributor of gaming audio peripherals, specializing in headsets, microphones and audio accessories for PC, console and mobile platforms. The company’s product lineup spans wired and wireless gaming headsets, mixing stations, sound cards and accessories designed to enhance the immersive experience for casual and professional gamers alike.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in San Diego, California, Turtle Beach has built a longstanding reputation in audio innovation.

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