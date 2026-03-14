Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,500 shares during the period. Columbia Banking System accounts for approximately 5.4% of Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.53% of Columbia Banking System worth $28,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 612.8% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

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Columbia Banking System Price Performance

COLB opened at $26.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.60. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $32.70.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 17.11%.The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 65.49%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Steven R. Gardner sold 13,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $403,926.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Torran B. Nixon sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $63,308.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 100,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,838,249.25. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,206 shares of company stock worth $531,859. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Wall Street Zen raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company that operates through its principal subsidiary, Columbia State Bank. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the company provides a full range of banking and financial services to commercial, small business and consumer customers. Its branch network is concentrated in the Pacific Northwest, with locations across Washington, Oregon and Idaho, where it aims to combine local decision-making with the resources of a larger institution.

The company’s offerings include commercial real estate lending, construction and development financing, equipment and small business loans, and deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts.

Further Reading

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