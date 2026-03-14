Oklo Inc. $OKLO Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 61.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Oklo accounts for 0.9% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $27,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKLO. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter worth $28,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Oklo Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:OKLO opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.36 and a 200-day moving average of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.07 and a beta of 0.80. Oklo Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.42 and a twelve month high of $193.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Oklo news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,991 shares in the company, valued at $906,529.79. This represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 9,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $748,221.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,148,517.09. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,947,546 shares of company stock valued at $164,368,254 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Texas Capital raised Oklo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oklo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

About Oklo

(Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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