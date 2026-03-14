Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 MP Materials Corp. $MP

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,707,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in MP Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 4,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in MP Materials by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 75.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 272,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $17,492,742.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,805,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,758,774.05. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MP Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MP

MP Materials Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of MP opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.98 and a beta of 1.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.46.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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