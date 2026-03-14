Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.0% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.63 and a 1 year high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

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Uber Technologies Company Profile

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Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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