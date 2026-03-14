Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Sold by Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.

Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 19,670 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies comprises about 4.0% of Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Onex Canada Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $31,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. The trade was a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Uber Technologies Stock Performance
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm set a $105.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.
Trending Headlines about Uber Technologies
Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Uber and Motional have relaunched a commercial robotaxi service in Las Vegas (electric IONIQ 5s; safety drivers initially, operator removal planned), giving Uber real-world AV volume, visibility and potential incremental mobility revenue. Uber and Motional Launch Robotaxi Service in Las Vegas
- Positive Sentiment: Uber struck a multiyear deal to deploy Amazon/Zoox purpose‑built robotaxis on the Uber app (initial U.S. rollouts announced), broadening its AV partner set and scaling potential robotaxi supply without heavy capex. Is Uber’s Robotaxi Deal With Amazon’s Zoox a Growth Catalyst?
- Positive Sentiment: Marsh Risk and Apollo launched an insurance facility to back Uber’s autonomous‑vehicle expansion — removing a major operational hurdle by improving availability and pricing of liability coverage as AV deployments scale. Marsh Risk and Apollo launch Insurance Facility to support Uber’s autonomous vehicle expansion
- Positive Sentiment: Uber expanded international AV pilots, teaming with Nissan and Wayve for a Tokyo robotaxi program (pilot planned for late 2026), signaling global roll‑out optionality beyond U.S. testbeds. Nissan, Uber, Wayve announce robotaxi tie-up
- Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat flagged Uber among names with technical tailwinds for traders — useful for short‑term momentum players but not a substitute for fundamentals. 3 Rebound Candidates With Technical Tailwinds (UBER)
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces (Forbes/Fool) are framing Uber as a potential value/growth play given solid cash flow trends and a relatively low debt load; useful context for longer‑term investors but not a catalyst by itself. Is Uber Stock Now A Value Play?
- Neutral Sentiment: Travis Kalanick launched Atoms (specialized industrial robotics). It’s notable because of his profile, but Atoms targets industrial sectors (mining/food/transport) rather than Uber’s consumer mobility business, so immediate competitive impact is unclear. Uber co-founder Kalanick launches Atoms in specialized robotics push
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term pressure persists: analysts pointed out the stock dipped more than the broader market recently amid volatility and an EPS miss in the last quarter (Q4 EPS below consensus), keeping some investors cautious about near‑term multiples. Why Uber Technologies (UBER) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Uber Technologies Company Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.
Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.
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