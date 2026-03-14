ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at B. Riley Financial

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Roth Mkm set a $8.50 price target on ChargePoint and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

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ChargePoint Price Performance

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $5.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. ChargePoint has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 3,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $27,561.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 130,363 shares in the company, valued at $911,237.37. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jagdeep Ca Singh sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total value of $33,775.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 124,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,142.73. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $88,534. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter worth about $60,000. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

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ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) is a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that designs, develops and markets charging hardware, software and services. The company’s portfolio includes Level 2 AC charging stations for residential, commercial and fleet applications, as well as DC fast charging systems suited for retail, hospitality and public use. ChargePoint’s integrated platform enables site hosts to manage charging infrastructure through cloud-based monitoring, analytics and billing tools, while EV drivers access and control charging sessions via a mobile app or RFID card.

Since its founding in 2007 and headquarters in Campbell, California, ChargePoint has built one of the largest open EV charging networks in the world.

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