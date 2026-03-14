Charles Greg Guyer Sells 16,486 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 16,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $996,743.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,833,958.38. The trade was a 17.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $58.51 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.34.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Leerink Partners downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioMarin Pharmaceutical

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 92.5% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of therapies for rare genetic and metabolic diseases. The company focuses on addressing unmet medical needs by leveraging enzyme replacement therapy, small molecule pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy technologies. Headquartered in Novato, California, BioMarin operates research and development facilities in the United States and Europe.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes several approved therapies targeting inherited disorders.

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