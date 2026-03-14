Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in News Corporation $NWS

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 126,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in News by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,819,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,727 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in News in the third quarter worth about $19,456,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of News by 100.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 525,119 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,705,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in News by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 444,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after acquiring an additional 346,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

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News Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWS opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. News Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

News Dividend Announcement

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. News had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 5.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that News Corporation will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 73.0%. News’s payout ratio is currently 9.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised News from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded News from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NWS

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWS) is a global media and information services company engaged in news and digital real estate, book publishing and other media businesses. The company’s operations include print and digital newsbrands, business and financial information services, consumer platforms for property listings, and a major book publishing arm. Through its subsidiaries and brands, News Corp produces news content, market and financial reporting, online real-estate marketplaces and trade and consumer publishing products.

Key areas of activity include news and information, where the company publishes national and regional newspapers and operates business information services; book publishing through a well-known global publisher; and property-related digital businesses that operate online marketplaces for real estate listings.

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