Tepp RIA LLC Invests $668,000 in iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ

Tepp RIA LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 0.8% of Tepp RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EWJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,715,000 after buying an additional 1,010,345 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $57,761,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,102,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,093,667,000 after acquiring an additional 662,373 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,411,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,540,000 after purchasing an additional 390,526 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.0%

EWJ stock opened at $83.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $59.84 and a 1 year high of $94.28.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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