Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.4286.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.8%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 935.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $134.05 and a fifty-two week high of $189.51.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.48%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

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Penske Automotive Group, Inc (NYSE: PAG), headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

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