Slotnik Capital LLC Buys Shares of 140,365 TaskUs, Inc. $TASK

Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 140,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. TaskUs accounts for about 0.8% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Slotnik Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of TaskUs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Think Investments LP lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 3,734,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,593,000 after buying an additional 481,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TaskUs by 39.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 435,892 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $16,325,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $8,212,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $7,215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on TaskUs from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.50 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TaskUs to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK opened at $10.20 on Friday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.97.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TaskUs had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $312.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TaskUs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $3.65 dividend.

TaskUs Company Profile

(Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TASK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.